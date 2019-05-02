Related Program: 
River to River

Iowa Students Leave Their Classrooms To Fight Against Climate Change

By , & 3 minutes ago
  • Flickr

Students across the country and across the globe are stepping out of their classrooms to demand action against climate change, including decreasing carbon emissions, supporting alternative energy sources and implementing climate change curriculum into schools. 

On this segment of River to River, host Ben Kieffer takes a look at student lead climate strikes happening across the state.

Guests include:

  • Massimo Biggers, Iowa City student striking against climate change
  • Lydia Pesek, Ankeny studen and Iowa student lead for Youth Climate Strike
  • Jerry Schnoor, University of Iowa Engineering Professor with a focus in Occupational and Environmental Research 
  • Steve Murley, Superintendent for Iowa City Community School District
Tags: 
River to River
climate change
Environment

Related Content

Climate Change Is Hurting Forests' Ability To Filter Agricultural Nitrate Pollution

By Apr 29, 2019
JONATHAN AHL / HARVEST PUBLIC MEDIA

Animal waste and nitrogen-based agricultural fertilizers contribute to nitrate runoff, which ends up in creeks, streams, rain and, eventually, water systems. Nitrate, that mix of nitrogen and oxygen, can cause serious health problems if it’s too concentrated.

The best defense is filtering, which forests are great at doing. But a new study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service suggests forests are falling behind, and heavy rains brought on by climate change are making it worse.

Iowa City Students, Parents Want Local Schools To Act On Climate

By Apr 12, 2019
Kate Payne / IPR

A handful of Iowa City students, parents and grandparents joined thousands of protestors around the world Friday in calling for action on climate change.

Grassley Questions Green New Deal

By Mar 12, 2019
John Grimm via flickr creative commons / https://www.flickr.com/photos/awesomecool/

The Green New Deal has broad-based support among Democratic voters, according to a new Iowa poll. Ninety-one percent of likely Democratic voters favor candidates who support the Green New Deal, according to the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll of likely Democratic caucusgoers. 

Study: Climate Change Could Make Iowa Temperatures Feel Like Oklahoma Cities By 2080

By Feb 19, 2019
Screenshot of https://fitzlab.shinyapps.io/cityapp/

A new study suggests what the climate in several major Iowa cities could feel like by 2080.