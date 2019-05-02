Iowa Students Leave Their Classrooms To Fight Against Climate Change

Students across the country and across the globe are stepping out of their classrooms to demand action against climate change, including decreasing carbon emissions, supporting alternative energy sources and implementing climate change curriculum into schools.
On this segment of River to River, host Ben Kieffer takes a look at student lead climate strikes happening across the state.
Guests include:
- Massimo Biggers, Iowa City student striking against climate change
- Lydia Pesek, Ankeny studen and Iowa student lead for Youth Climate Strike
- Jerry Schnoor, University of Iowa Engineering Professor with a focus in Occupational and Environmental Research
- Steve Murley, Superintendent for Iowa City Community School District