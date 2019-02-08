Related Program: 
Iowa Senator Charles Grassley Now "Three Heartbeats Away" from Presidency

In his new position as President pro tempore of the U.S. Senate, Charles Grassley is third in line of presidential succession.

During this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with presidential historian Tim Walch about the constitutional role of President pro tempore, going way back to John Adams, the country’s first president of the Senate.

Other interviews this hour include: IPR reporter Katarina Sostaric on this week’s action in the Iowa Legislature; Gazette reporter Vanessa Miller on why the University of Iowa cancelled a white privilege workshop; the executive director of NAMI Iowa talks about being a guest in the U.S. House during the State of the Union address; and a Blank Park Zoo animal keeper shares the details of a rare black rhino’s pregnancy.

