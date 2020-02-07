Iowa Senate Approves $20 Million For Flood Relief

The Iowa Senate unanimously approved an additional $20 million for flood relief Thursday. If passed by the House of Representatives and signed into law, it would bring the total direct state money for flood recovery projects stemming from the 2019 floods to $35 million.

But some Democrats said that’s not enough, because there are $165 million in outstanding project requests, and about $117 million of that is an estimated state funding need. The rest could potentially be provided by the federal government.

Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, criticized Republicans for saying they would consider additional funding later.

“We don’t have a plan right now,” Hogg said. “We might come up with a plan later? Good Lord. We are 11 months after this flood disaster started, and we still have no plan.That’s tragic.”

Hogg also said additional money could have already been in play if Republicans had agreed to his request last year for more funding.

The project proposals come from eastern and western Iowa, and include levee improvements, flood mitigation, housing recovery and property acquisition.

Republicans said they are following the lead of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who recommended the $20 million, and the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The department identified about $20 million of immediate flood recovery needs.

And Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway, said Iowans have been working on flood-related projects for months, and this money will help pay for the work that is already underway.

“This $20 million is simply to help get the process started,” Shipley said. “I believe that we will come up with more money. We cannot jeopardize any federal funding that may be coming forward.”

Shipley said it’s not true that lawmakers aren’t helping Iowans affected by flooding.

This additional flood funding was the first bill passed by the Senate this year.

Related Content

Dozens Of Flood Recovery Projects Awaiting State Funding

By Jan 15, 2020
Katie Peikes / IPR file

Last year, Iowa lawmakers set aside $15 million for flood recovery projects. A state board awarded all of the money to affected communities in eastern and western Iowa. Now, dozens more flood recovery projects are on the table, waiting for the state legislature to put more money in.   


Natural Resources Director Appears On Track For Confirmation After Senate Hearing

By Feb 5, 2020
kayla lyon
John Pemble / IPR file

The new director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources appears to be on track to be confirmed to the post after a hearing in an Iowa Senate committee Tuesday.

Director Kayla Lyon, appointed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds last summer, described her career background to the Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee.

She worked for the dairy industry, and lobbied for farmers and agribusiness, and worked for former Gov. Terry Branstad and Reynolds, and then worked as the lobbyist for Reynolds’ office.

State Lawmakers Turn Focus to K-12 Education

By & Feb 3, 2020
Iowa capitol
John Pemble / IPR file

The Iowa Statehouse will be empty Monday so lawmakers can caucus tonight in their home districts. But they’ll be back Tuesday to continue debating K-12 public school funding. Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters talks with IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric about the week ahead at the legislature.