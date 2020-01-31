Iowa Senate Advances Plan To Move Violent Students To Their Own Classrooms

By 4 minutes ago
  • iowa capitol
    The proposal is based on a program in Winterset's school district, where some students who threaten violence are placed with a teacher and specialists to work through aggressive behavior.
    John Pemble/IPR file

A bill advancing in the Iowa legislature (SSB 3080) would encourage schools to set aside space for students who threaten violence toward teachers and classmates.

Schools will sometimes clear out a classroom when a student has a dangerous outburst. Under the bill advanced by a Senate subcommittee Thursday, those students could be placed in “therapeutic classrooms” to address behavioral problems.

At a subcommittee hearing, Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, said classrooms are increasingly threatening for teachers.

“When I talk to teachers they are afraid,” Sinclair said. “They’re afraid physically. They’re afraid for their jobs and they’re afraid of lawsuits and so we need to circle around teachers and let them know their fears are being heard and we’re trying to address those.”

The proposal is based on a program in the Winterset school district where Supt. Susie Meade said about six students are placed with a teacher and specialists trained to work through their aggressive behavior. The goal is to return the children to their regular classroom.

Dave Wilkerson of the School Administrators of Iowa said he supports the plan as a way to cut down on dangerous incidents in class.

“If you’ve never witnessed a room clear or a child that’s escalated like that, it’s hard to understand how significant and severe it is,” Wilkerson said at the bill hearing. “And the impact not only that it’s having on that child but that it’s having on the other children in the room.”

The bill proposes a $2.5 million grant program to establish therapeutic classrooms around the state. Some school advocates said that amount of funding isn’t enough to cover behavioral health challenges.

“I have members, especially in our large metropolitan districts, that have room clears three-times-a-week,” said Melissa Peterson, a lobbyist for the Iowa State Education Association. “We need more school nurses, more school counselors, more school social workers so we don’t have to send these kids away.”

Even if money is available, hiring could be a challenge according to Margaret Buckton of the Urban Education Network, which represents the state’s largest districts.

“There is one urban district that has some rooms that they think would fit this bill and they’re having difficulty even finding applicants to staff them,” Buckton said. “And I think that goes back to the bigger picture issue of school funding.”

The bill passed in subcommittee and now goes to the full Senate Education Committee.

Tags: 
news
2020 Legislative Session
Education

Related Content

Iowa Lawmakers Begin Debating K-12 School Funding

By Jan 29, 2020
alamosbasement/flickr

Iowa lawmakers have started debating K-12 public school funding, with Republican leaders in the House and Senate proposing plans that differ by nearly $20 million.

Senate Republicans want to add $76 million in base public school funding, about the same increase as last year.

Committee Chair Won't Advance Bill To Remove Gender Identity From Civil Rights Act

By 20 hours ago
iowa capitol
John Pemble / IPR file

A group of nine Republican lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday morning that would remove gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights Act, a move opponents said would eliminate all anti-discrimination protections for transgender Iowans.

But on Wednesday night, a Republican committee chair tweeted that he will not allow the bill to advance.

Bill Requires State Agency To Double Check That Iowans Are Eligible For Public Assistance

By Jan 28, 2020
John Pemble / IPR file photo

Under a proposal moving ahead in the Iowa Senate, the Department of Human Services would take extra steps to confirm the eligibility of people receiving Medicaid and other forms of public assistance. The bill (SSB 3068) requires the agency to adopt a computer system to search state and federal databases for unreported income and other assets.

Iowa Lawmakers Question Officials About Medicaid Performance, Funding Issues

By Jan 28, 2020
mike randol
John Pemble / IPR

Iowa lawmakers questioned Medicaid officials Tuesday about the finances and performance of the state’s health insurance system for low-income and disabled Iowans.

Medicaid issues have been controversial at the Iowa Capitol since the state hired private insurance companies in 2016 to manage the government-funded system.