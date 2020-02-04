Iowa Republicans Turn Out To Caucus For President Trump

  • Caucusgoers at the Le Mars Convention Center in northwest Iowa showed unanimous support for President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump easily won the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses Monday as results were called in his favor less than 30 minutes after the evening got underway. A Republican caucus site in northwest Iowa showed unanimous support for the president.

The Le Mars Convention Center in northwest Iowa hosted five precincts. More than 130 people came to caucus there and all of them showed their support for Trump. Former State Rep. Ralph Klemme was one of them.

“He’s marching right down the path that we as Republicans elected him to do and we just want him to serve another four years to see what the future will hold for us,” Klemme said.

Mary Fedders, who also came out to support Trump, said Trump has delivered on his promises.

“You just go right down the list, everything he said he was going to do he has done,” Fedders said. “We have the trade deals and he’s working on some health care issues and lowering prescription costs and a zillion other things, actually.”

She continued, “He’s amazing! I just think he’s amazing!”

Trump faced two Republican challengers in Iowa, and won overwhelming support.

During the caucus in Le Mars, people were allowed two to three minutes to make their pitch for a presidential candidate in front of the crowd. State Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars, read a letter he received signed by Trump, touting his accomplishments for Iowa during his presidency.

Jeneary also made his own pitch to the Republican party, encouraging people to to get out and vote in November.

“To quote a well-known cheer, let’s go, fight and win in November,” he said.

When asked if anyone wanted to speak on behalf of the other Republican presidential candidates, former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, the room was silent.

“None of the other candidates have even spent a dime trying to put their name out here,” said Plymouth County Iowa GOP Chair Karl Stodden in an interview with IPR. Stodden said Monday was likely some caucusgoers’ first time hearing Weld's or Walsh’s names in the Republican presidential race.

Stodden said everything went about as he expected at the caucus site, with a turnout that was "high for a non-contested year," but with “a lot of energy out there for President Trump.”

