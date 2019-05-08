Iowa Politics, Trade Tensions, and the Mueller Report

Listen the this full Politics Day edition of River to River here-

In 2018, Republican David Young was defeated by Democrat Cindy Axne in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. This week, Young announced plans to try and reclaim the seat.

In this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with analysts about Young's plan to take back the seat he lost in the 2018 midterms, the continuation of the Mueller saga, and an the escalation in tension with Iran and North Korea.

Also, a reporter from WVPE in Indiana provides a home state perspective of the life and work of 2020 hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Guests include: