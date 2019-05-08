Related Program: 
River to River

Iowa Politics, Trade Tensions, and the Mueller Report

In 2018, Republican David Young was defeated by Democrat Cindy Axne in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. This week, Young announced plans to try and reclaim the seat.

In this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with analysts about Young's plan to take back the seat he lost in the 2018 midterms, the continuation of the Mueller saga, and an the escalation in tension with Iran and North Korea. 

Also, a reporter from WVPE in Indiana provides a home state perspective of the life and work of 2020 hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Guests include:

  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science at Iowa State University
  • Dave Andersen, assistant professor of political science at Iowa State University
  • Jennifer Weingart, Senior Reporter and Assignment Editor for WVPE in Elkhart, Indiana
