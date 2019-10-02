Iowa Governor Still Waiting For Biofuel Agreement On Paper

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is still waiting to see a biofuel policy agreement from the Trump administration.

Farmers and ethanol producers have been hoping for a deal that would increase biofuel consumption after President Trump reportedly allowed the EPA to exempt 31 refineries from blending biofuel into gasoline.

Two weeks ago, Reynolds said Trump had “verbally agreed” to a biofuel policy fix at a White House meeting in mid-September.

“We do not have a paper copy, yet,” Reynolds said Wednesday. “I’m optimistic that we’ll hopefully get something this week, but I’m still waiting to see the final details on that. But I’m still going to take the president at his word.”

Her comments came a day after conflicting reports first indicated the biofuel policy was at a standstill, and later claimed a deal might be signed by President Trump as early as Friday.

Reynolds previously said she invited Trump to announce the deal in Iowa if his verbal agreement came through in writing. It’s not clear if an ethanol announcement would be made in the state.

Reynolds on Wednesday also declined to weigh in on the impeachment inquiry into Trump and said she is waiting for Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to specify the charges against the president.

“Really until they take a vote and I know what they’re accusing him of, I don’t think there’s anything there,” Reynolds said. “So there’s procedures they have to follow and I’m not sure that’s been followed yet so right now I’m not going to weigh in because, have they taken a vote, and what are the charges they’re accusing him of?”

House Democrats announced a formal impeachment inquiry last week after a phone call in which Trump asked the Ukrainian president for “a favor” came to light.