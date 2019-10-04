Iowa DOT Reopens Section Of I-29 Previously Closed By Flooding

  • Standing water near roadways on I-29 near exit 66 at Honey Creek.
    Iowa DOT / http://hb.511ia.org

The Iowa Department of Transportation has reopened a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 29 in western Iowa, after flooding closed it late last month. 

I-29 from exit 61 near Crescent to exit 71 near Loveland is now open. But the Iowa DOT is keeping exit 66 at Honey Creek closed.

“The interchange itself – the on-and-off ramps – are okay, but the county road on the east and the west side is still underwater,” said Iowa DOT Traffic Operations Engineer Austin Yates.

The Iowa DOT says I-29 is open in both directions across western Iowa, but there may be some "occasional lane closures."

Sections of I-29 and I-680 were closed since Sept. 20 due to a third round of flooding in the area. The Iowa DOT reopened I-680 from the Missouri River to the I-29 interchange and I-29 from Council Bluffs to Crescent on Sept. 27 because floodwaters receded and cleanup finished in those portions.

The 10-mile section from Crescent to Loveland remained closed for another week until today because about a mile of that section was still underwater. 

The I-29 section closures led to some problems for large trucks. Drivers that missed the posted detour signs because they were focused on their GPS ended up at a pair of low-clearance tunnels in Harrison and Pottawattamie counties. Some trucks that tried to squeeze under the overpasses got stuck, according to the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa DOT.  Yates said with the 10 miles reopened, that problem is gone.

The Missouri River at Omaha is currently below minor flood stage.

Corps Of Engineers Plans Long-term Study Of Lower Missouri River System

By Oct 3, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to study the lower Missouri River and its tributaries from Sioux City, Ia. to St. Louis, Mo. to look at ways to reduce flood risks and improve infrastructure. 

Iowa DOT Reopens Sections Of I-29, I-680; 10 Miles Of I-29 Still Closed

By Sep 27, 2019
Iowa DOT / https://hb.511ia.org

Sections of Interstate-29 and Interstate-680 in western Iowa that have been closed for the last week due to area flooding are now open again to motorists, the Iowa Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon.

Iowa DOT Reopens Southbound I-29 Section; Keeping Northbound I-29 Closed

By Sep 24, 2019
Iowa DOT / https://hb.511ia.org/

Southbound Interstate 29 from Crescent to Council Bluffs has reopened to motorists, but could quickly close again due to more flooding, the Iowa Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Missouri River Starts To Fall; Iowa DOT Expects Minor Road Damage

By Sep 24, 2019
Iowa 511 / https://hb.511ia.org/ / Iowa DOT

The latest round of flooding along the Missouri River will likely slowly begin to subside over the next several days. The river reached its peak near Council Bluffs on Monday and is expected to fall below minor flood stage there on Saturday.

Missouri River Flooding Closes Portions Of I-680, I-29

By Sep 20, 2019
Austin Yates / Iowa DOT

Updated at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 20.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed a 3-mile stretch of Interstate 680 near the Missouri River, the second highway closure in western Iowa due to the latest round of flooding, as the river creeps towards its crest.

In Western Iowa, Three Breaches Along the Missouri; Officials Monitoring I-29

By Sep 19, 2019
https://www.511ia.org/ / Iowa DOT

Officials in western Iowa are watching the rising Missouri River. Water breached a levee in Pottawattamie County Wednesday evening, the third protective structure in the area to breach due to the Missouri River’s third round of flooding this year.