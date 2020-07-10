Iowa DNR Will Hold Virtual Meetings On Problems, Solutions For Flooding

By 1 hour ago
  • The Iowa DNR is holding virtual meetings from July 28-30 to hear from people who live and work along the Missouri River about areas prone to flooding and potential solutions.
    The Iowa DNR is holding virtual meetings from July 28-30 to hear from people who live and work along the Missouri River about areas prone to flooding and potential solutions.
    Katie Peikes / IPR file

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold three virtual meetings later this month with people who live and work along the Missouri River to address flooding in the region. The goal is to identify areas prone to flooding, places along the river that cause flooding, and potential solutions. 

According to a news release, the study “will use existing data and hydraulic models” and input from people to “to define existing conditions and develop conceptual-level solutions for identified problem areas, and to develop a flood risk management plan.”

Last year’s near-historic runoff that entered the Upper Missouri River Basin combined with unusually high runoff in the Platte River caused the lower Missouri River to sit above flood stage for nearly nine months in some places. Tim Hall, the hydrology resources coordinator for the Iowa DNR, said the agency already knows of some problem areas, like where the Platte River enters the Missouri. Here, the river pinches down.

“And all the water in the river is forced through a narrower spot, which tends to, in high flow events, back the water up upstream from that narrow point, from that pinch point,” Hall said.

Hall said the Iowa DNR wants to hear from residents about more areas like this where they think the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needs to prioritize. He added that places that flood will continue to flood next time the river rises. Once federal funding becomes available to make improvements, the Corps of Engineers needs to know what’s important to the people who live and work near the river, so they can prioritize areas, he said.

“It’s just critical to know where the stakeholders, where the people on the river think that the biggest problems lie so that we can tackle [them] in order,” Hall said. “The Corps is never going to get money to fix all the issues on the river all at the same time.”

The study is a partnership between departments of natural resources in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri, the Kansas Water Office and the Corps of Engineers’ Kansas City and Omaha districts.

Iowa’s meetings are July 28-30 over Zoom. Hall said the DNR hopes to have in-person meetings in August. After these meetings across the four states, each will have a list of priorities that they’ll give to the Corps to consider.

Tags: 
news
flooding
2019 Floods

Related Content

Hornick Waiting For Road Fixes, Mitigation Project A Year After Flood

By Mar 19, 2020
Katie Peikes / IPR file

A year ago, water from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River overtopped a levee and flooded the western Iowa town of Hornick. The town is still recovering, and waiting for future flood mitigation.

Dozens Of Flood Recovery Projects Awaiting State Funding

By Jan 15, 2020
Katie Peikes / IPR file

Last year, Iowa lawmakers set aside $15 million for flood recovery projects. A state board awarded all of the money to affected communities in eastern and western Iowa. Now, dozens more flood recovery projects are on the table, waiting for the state legislature to put more money in.   


Corps Of Engineers Touts Levee Restoration, Says There's Still More Work To Do

By Mar 13, 2020
Katie Peikes / IPR

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers met a target goal at the beginning of the month to restore levee systems along the mainstem of the Missouri River to their height before last spring’s flooding. 

Hamburg's Only Restaurant Prepares To Reopen After Flooding

By Aug 12, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR

A southwest Iowa restaurant damaged by last spring’s flooding is preparing to make a comeback.

Fremont County Family Among Many Devastated By Western Iowa Flooding

By Apr 11, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR

It’s been nearly a month since the swollen Missouri River and its tributaries started to flood western Iowa. In southwest Iowa’s Fremont County, hundreds of homes remain evacuated, with no word of when people can go back. 