Iowa Democratic Caucus Results Delayed Due To Reporting Inconsistencies

This post was updated at 10:36 p.m.

The Iowa Democratic caucuses started more than three hours ago, and we do not yet have results for which candidate will win the most delegates in the state. Just before 10:00 p.m., the Iowa Democratic Party put out a statement saying that there is a delay in reporting.

"The integrity of the results is paramount. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time. What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016,” said state party communications director Mandy McClure.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Iowa Democrats released another statement explaining that the delay is due to reporting inconsistencies.

"We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results," McClure wrote in an email.