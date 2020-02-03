Iowa Democratic Caucus Results Delayed

The Iowa Democratic caucuses started more than three hours ago, and we do not yet have results for which candidate will win the most delegates in the state. Just before 10:00 p.m., the Iowa Democratic party put out a statement saying that there is a delay in reporting.

"The integrity of the results is paramount. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time. What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016,” said state party communications director Mandy McClure.