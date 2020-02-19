Iowa Conversion Therapy Ban Bill Tabled; Effort Could Continue Next Year

By 5 minutes ago
  • iowa capitol
    The chair of the House State Government Committee said people on both sides of the issue raised too many concerns about his proposal to advance it ahead of this week’s legislative deadline.
    John Pemble / IPR file

A House panel tabled a bill Wednesday that would ban Iowa health care providers from trying to change a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

House State Government Committee Chair Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said people on both sides of the issue raised too many concerns about his proposal to advance it ahead of this week’s legislative deadline. 

“It would be ridiculous for us to pass a conversion therapy ban that the LGBTQ groups and Democrats don’t support,” Kaufmann said. “That wouldn’t make any sense.”

He added he will continue working on legislation to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ children next year.

“I’ve heard Republicans and Democrats in both chambers talking about how to achieve a bill on conversion therapy,” Kaufmann said. “And so I had to decide where to start.”

Those who support banning conversion therapy said Kaufmann’s bill does not have strong enough protections.

“What we really want when we’re talking about banning conversion therapy is not just for licensed mental health professionals, but also calling it what it is,” said Nate Monson, executive director of Iowa Safe Schools. “It’s child abuse.”

Iowa Safe Schools also believes kids in foster care need additional protections under the bill.

But Monson said just having the hearing is an important signal to parents and kids that there is nothing wrong with being LGBTQ.

Lobbyist Denise Rathman said the National Association of Social Workers in Iowa has opposed conversion therapy for a long time because suggesting a person can change their sexual orientation or gender identity is not supported by science.

“It’s not the licensed professionals necessarily that we need to be concerned about because it would be against their rules of conduct, as well as their code of ethics, to perform any of those particular so-called treatments,” Rathman said.

The bill would exempt religious groups, parents and grandparents. But some Christian conservatives said it still discriminates against particular viewpoints about sexual orientation.

“This bill is not solving a problem here,” said Daniel Sunne, a lobbyist for The Family Leader. “It’s only creating new problems through the imposition of a political orthodoxy.”

Sunne also said it does not protect against other kinds of therapies he said are abusive.

Tags: 
news
2020 Legislative Session
LGBTQ

Related Content

Protections For Mobile Home Park Residents Tabled In Iowa Legislature

By 3 hours ago
mobile home press conference
Katarina Sostaric / IPR

A key Republican lawmaker said Wednesday he will not advance a bipartisan bill to strengthen protections for mobile home residents ahead of a legislative deadline.

The proposal from Republicans and Democrats came in response to out-of-state companies buying some Iowa mobile home parks and significantly raising rent. It would allow rent increases tied to inflation, with exceptions. 

Four Abortion-Related Bills Advance In Iowa Legislature

By Feb 18, 2020
house committee
Katarina Sostaric / IPR

Republicans on an Iowa Senate panel advanced a bill Tuesday that would add requirements around providing an ultrasound before an abortion, and that requires a three-day waiting period between the ultrasound and the abortion.

There is already a 72-hour waiting period under Iowa law, but the Iowa Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional in 2018 and blocked it from taking effect.

Senate Bill Requires Some Iowans To Work For Medicaid, SNAP Access

By Feb 18, 2020
State senators Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig (left), and Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, listen to testimony about a proposal to require work for some Medicaid recipients.
Grant Gerlock / IPR

A proposal passed by an Iowa Senate subcommittee would require some low-income Iowans to work in order to stay enrolled in Medicaid. The same bill (SSB 3158) also would eliminate a form of automatic eligibility for food assistance through the federal SNAP program and prevent the state from seeking a temporary waiver from existing SNAP work rules in times of economic turmoil.