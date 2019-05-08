Iowa Author's New Mystery Inspired by Public Radio

Listen here for Charity and Robert's full conversation-

Robert Kerr's new mystery, "Legion Lake", takes place in an Iowa lake community and revolves around pollution, corruption, murder and the power of lifelong friendship.

On this segment of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Kerr about his new book, and the River to River program that helped inspire this mystery.

Kerr has lived in central Iowa for more than 40 years, working as a school psychologist until his retirement. "Legion Lake" is Kerr's second novel and is based on his short story "One Last Trip" which was featured in the "Iowa Original Writers Anthology 2015".