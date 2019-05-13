Iowa AG Joins Lawsuit Alleging Drug Executives Conspired to Inflate Prices

By 1 hour ago

A lawsuit filled in Connecticut alleges that drug manufacturers conspired to artificially inflate and manipulate prices on more than a hundred generic drugs.
Credit National Institute on Drug Abuse

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is one of 44 attorneys general who is taking part in a lawsuit alleging that 20 of the country's largest generic drug makers have conspired to inflate and manipulate drug prices.

Miller said the suit argues that executives at drug manufactures Teva, Sandoz, Mylan, Pfizer and others had an "informal working relationship" to allocate markets and rig bids for more than 100 drugs.

"By communicating by phone, by text, they outlined a very extensive informal way of setting prices and rigging bids," Miller said.

Miller said this resulted in price increases as high as 1,000 percent on drugs that treated a wide range of medical conditions affecting Iowans. 

"Just about any condition that you can think of (is) affected in one way or another, from basic tablets and capsules to beta blockers, statins, antibiotics, antidepressants, contraceptives," Miller said, "just a huge range of drugs affecting people who have diabetes, cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, HIV, ADHD and others." 

Miller said the conspiracy has resulted in billions of dollars in fraud on "people with acute and chronic health conditions."

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. In addition to the 20 drug manufacturers, the suit also names 15 individual senior executives.

Tags: 
health
drugs
attorney general
news

Related Content

State Auditor To Investigate Drug Industry Middlemen Practices In Iowa Medicaid

By May 3, 2019
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

State Auditor Rob Sand announced Thursday he will investigate prescription drug industry middlemen to find out if they are overcharging Iowa’s Medicaid program.

The Iowa House of Representatives in April unanimously approved a provision directing the Iowa Department of Human Services to look into pharmacy benefit managers’ billing practices in Iowa Medicaid. But the Senate rejected that proposal before lawmakers left the statehouse for the year.

GOP Lawmaker to AG Tom Miller: Back Off Trump or Lose Funds

By May 4, 2018
Joyce Russell/IPR

A partisan fight has erupted between the Republican legislature and Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller as lawmakers try to finalize a state budget and adjourn for the year.   

Republicans have warned the AG to back off civil suits against the Trump administration, or face a cut in his office budget.  

Miller has joined numerous multi-state challenges against the administration over a range of issues.  