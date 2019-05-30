Related Program: 
From India to Iowa, The Value of Palliative Care

This program originally aired on October 9, 2018.

Palliative is one of the newest medical fields to date. With a focus on holistic physical, mental, and emotional pain management and support, palliative care seeks to reevaluate the way pain is understood and treated in our medical system.

 

On this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Dr. M.R. Rajagopal, an anesthesiologist and palliative care physician whose pioneering work around comprehensive pain management and patient support in India earned him a Nobel Peace Prize nomination this year.

 

The conversation around palliative care returns to the U.S. later in the hour with Dr. Ann Broderick, Director of Hospice and Palliative Care at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City. Broderick discusses the important role of palliative medicine in patient care both here in Iowa and across the globe.

 

