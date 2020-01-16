Human-Centered Capitalism Is At The Heart of Andrew Yang's Campaign

  • Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang told "River to River" host Ben Kieffer that his campaign plans to "shock the world" on caucus night.
    Gage Skidmore / Flickr

With Caucus Day less than 20 days away, River to River continues its series of interviews with 2020 presidential candidates. During this segment, host Ben Kieffer speaks with entrepreneur Andrew Yang. 

Yang discusses his vision for the United States, which he describes as creating an economy that is based on human-centered capitalism. The "freedom dividend" of $1,000 a month to every citizen age 18 and up, also known as universial basic income, is Yang's flagship policy.

Yang also explains his views on current American foreign policy, answers questions from IPR listeners and explains how he stays fit, both mentally and physically, on the campaign trail.

Guest:

  • Andrew Yang, Democratic Presidential Candidate
