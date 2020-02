Home improvement expert Bill McAnally joins Talk of Iowa to discuss repurposing and renovating old buildings.

Iowa is full of old structures including barns, churches and abandoned schools. Some enterprising Iowans have turned old structures into beautiful, non-traditional homes. What does it take to improve an old home or to turn a barn into a house?

Home improvement expert Bill McAnally joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk about updating and repurposing old structures and answers home improvement questions from listeners.

Guest: