River to River

How New Research At Iowa State University May Help Detect Early Signs Of Alzheimer's Disease

By , & 1 minute ago
  • A simple retina scan may help Iowa State University researchers better understand the linkage between stress and Alzheimer's.
    JamesYoung067 / Flickr

A simple eye scan could help detect Alzheimer's or determine the risk for this disease even before other symptoms are detectable. Two Iowa State University researchers received funding from the National Institute on Aging to continue a longitudinal study to better understand links between stress and Alzheimer as a means to help predict the likelihood in which people can contract the disease. 

Associate Professor in the Dept. of Human Development and Family Studies Tricia Neppl and Professor of Biomedical Sciences at Iowa State University Heather Greenlee join host Ben Kieffer in this segment of River to River. Their ongoing research project uses scans of the retina to help detect early signs of Alzheimer's.

Guests:

  • Tricia Neppl, Associate Professor in the Dept. of Human Development and Family Studies
  • Heather Greenlee, Professor of Biomedical Sciences at Iowa State University
