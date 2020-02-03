How Many Times Did Democratic Candidates Visit Iowa In The Run Up To The Caucuses?

By 2 minutes ago
  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Andrew Yang held the most events in Iowa at 191 events each.
    Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Andrew Yang held the most events in Iowa at 191 events each.
    Clay Masters / IPR

The Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary may be scheduled back-to-back, but when comparing the Democratic candidates’ travel to each state, we see just how many more candidates prioritize visits to Iowa over visits to New Hampshire.

As of late afternoon on Feb. 3., the candidates held 1,137 events in Iowa and 682 events in New Hampshire.

What’s more, almost every candidate, including the top four polling candidates — former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg — have prioritized holding events in Iowa instead of New Hampshire.

The candidates holding the most events in Iowa and in New Hampshire are not leading in the state or national polls.

As of early Monday afternoon, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Andrew Yang held the most events in Iowa (at 191 each) and in New Hampshire, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has held the most events at 117.

The general prioritization of Iowa over New Hampshire could be due to several factors.

Historically, Iowa caucus results have been seen as more predictive for Democrats than the New Hampshire primary; Sanders and Warren have something of a home-turf advantage in New Hampshire being from neighboring states; Biden’s name recognition is strong, so he may feel he doesn’t need to campaign in New Hampshire as much; and the primary simply comes after Iowa.

Tags: 
2020 Iowa Caucuses

Related Content

See Iowa Caucus Results By County

By 9 hours ago
Clay Masters / IPR File

Check back here to see final results by county for both the Democratic and Republican caucuses. 

Track Iowa Democratic Caucus Results As They Come In

By Jan 31, 2020
Charity Nebbe / IPR

The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses are happening across Iowa and at 97 satellite locations starting. 