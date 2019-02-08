Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One How Jamaica Found A Creative Solution To An Age-Old Problem For Central Bankers By Darian Woods • 20 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / The Bank of Jamaica has committed to aggressively managing inflation. The strategy involves an unusual public relations campaign using catchy reggae music and videos. TweetShareGoogle+Email