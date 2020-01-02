Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

How Iowa Towns and Cities Got Their Names

By & 1 minute ago
  • Many of Iowa's towns were established because of the construction of railroads, with some getting their names from conductors
    Richard Scott Marsh / Flickr

The origins of many of Iowa's town and city names are obvious: Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Mason City, Fort Dodge. But what about places like What Cheer, Gravity, Sabula? And how do you pronounce Nevada? Also, why is Des Moines not in Des Moines county? 

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with two experts on the history and origins of Iowa's towns and cities. Patricia O'Conner is an expert on the english language and grew up in Iowa while Leo Landis is the State Curator at the State Historical Society of Iowa. 

Guests Include:
Patricia O'Conner, Writer & Blogger, grammarphobia.com
Leo Landis, State Curator, State Historical Society of Iowa

