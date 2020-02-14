Related Program: 
River to River

How To Get Ahead Of The Opioid Epidemic In Iowa

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Between 1999 and 2016, opioid mortality rates in rural counties in the United States increased by 740%. In the rural Midwest, the rate increased 1,600%.
    Between 1999 and 2016, opioid mortality rates in rural counties in the United States increased by 740%. In the rural Midwest, the rate increased 1,600%.
    Michael Longmire / Unsplash

Iowa’s death rate from opioid overdoses is lower than many states, but it is increasing. A new study from the University of Iowa’s Injury Prevention Research Center presents ideas for getting ahead of this trend.

Carri Casteel, with the Injury Prevention Research Center, says Iowa is investing in community recovery centers that will fill a gap between initial in-patient treatment and being healthy over the longer term. "They also provide peer support and they also provide support that addresses unemployment and homelessness and food issues," said Casteel.

Casteel says rural Iowa clinicians may also need help if they don’t have experience prescribing some of the medications that help wean a person off opioids.

Guests:
Barbara St. Marie, Assistant Professor in the College of Nursing at the University of Iowa
Carri Casteel, Associate Director for the University of Injury Prevention Research Center

Tags: 
River to River
health
public health
drug use & abuse

Related Content

Subcommittee Advances Bill To Streamline Payment Request To Medicaid Providers

By Feb 12, 2020
John Pemble / IPR

An Iowa Senate commerce subcommittee has advanced a bill that would require both of the state’s Medicaid managed care organizations to use the same process for approving payments to providers.

41 States To Investigate Pharmaceutical Companies Over Opioids

By Sep 19, 2017

The attorneys general of 41 U.S. states said Tuesday that they're banding together to investigate the makers and distributors of powerful opioid painkillers that have, over the past decade, led to a spike in opiate addictions and overdose deaths.

Report Finds Iowa Has Improved Readiness For Public Health Emergencies

By Feb 6, 2020
Amy Mayer / IPR File

A report released this week has found Iowa has made improvements when it comes to dealing with public health emergencies.

Reynolds 'Can't Comment' On Lawsuit By Former Staff Of Troubled Glenwood Facility

By & Feb 12, 2020
kim reynolds
John Pemble / IPR file

This story was updated at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. 

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she can't comment on a lawsuit brought by former staff of the troubled state-run Glenwood Resource Center for severely disabled residents.