How A Former Employee of the Multi-State Lottery Hijacked The Jackpot

During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to the authors of "The $80 Billion Gamble" who tell the story of the biggest lottery fraud case in U.S. history.

This program originally aired on August 6, 2019

$16.5 million. That's how much was in the jackpot in 2010, when Eddie Tipton won the lottery after buying the ticket in a Des Moines convenience store. As the security chief at the Multi-State Lottery Association at the time, Tipton was unable to claim the money. He hired a law firm to deliver the winning ticket and keep his name anonymous -- but by then the Iowa Lottery had already suspected something fishy was going on. Tipton had masterminded the biggest lottery fraud in US history.

On this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Terry Rich and Perry Beeman, authors of the new book "The $80 Billion Dollar Gamble: The Inside Story of How a Suspicious Ticket, Hot Dogs, and Bigfoot Foiled the Biggest Lottery Fraud in US History." Their book details this twisting and bizarre tale.

