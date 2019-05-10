Hort Day: Iowa’s Flowering Trees

Hear the entire Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa

The recent cool damp weather may be dampening spirits in Iowa, but the flowering trees have been putting on quite a show over the last couple of weeks. If these spring blossoms have inspired you to add a new tree to your landscape, the Hort Gang is here to help.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity talks to Aaron Steil, Assistant Director of Reiman Gardens in Ames, and Richard Jauron, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist about how to pick the right flowering tree for your yard.

They also answer listener questions.