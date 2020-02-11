Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

History Camp Iowa Returns Feb. 22 At Drake University

By & 4 minutes ago
  • Marvin Dille, a bombardier from Belle Plaine, and William Meehan, a navigator from Des Moines, both flew in B-17s over Nazi-controlled Europe and earned the Purple Heart. The story of their lives and legacy is one of the topics for History Camp Iowa 2020.
At History Camp Iowa 2020, history buffs from all over the state will come together to share their expertise. On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe gets a preview of the fourth annual conference that's organized entirely by volunteers. 

History Camp Iowa 2020 with be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 on the Drake University campus in Des Moines. Find a list of the presentations slated for this year's camp here. 

Guests:

  • Jennifer E. Mack, Bioarchaeologist, Office of the State Archaeologist
  • Darcy Maulsby, author, storyteller and fifth-generation Iowa farmer
  • Phil Borleske, railroad historian and retired Lutheran pastor
  • Matthew Walsh, Professor of History, DMACC-Urban Campus
