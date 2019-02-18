Related Programs: Fresh AirFresh Air on IPR News and News/Studio One The History Of American Imperialism, From Bloody Conquest To Bird Poop By Dave Davies • 35 minutes ago Related Programs: Fresh AirFresh Air on IPR News and News/Studio One TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Historian Daniel Immerwahr shares surprising stories of U.S. territorial expansion, including how the desire for bird guano compelled the seizure of remote islands. His book is How to Hide an Empire. TweetShareGoogle+Email