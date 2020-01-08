He Started School In A Tanzanian Refugee Camp. Now He's Degree In Aerospace Engineering

By , & 3 minutes ago
  • Kwizera Imani, who recently graduated from Iowa State University, will move to Virginia to work as a senior associate software engineer for Collins Aerospace.
    Photo Courtesy of Kwizera Imani

 

When Kwizera Imani was attending school in the Mtabila refugee camp in Tanzania, he never imagined a life in Iowa, let alone attending college in Ames.

More than a decade later, Imani has graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in aerospace engineering with five interships under his belt and a brand new job  as a senior associate software engineer for Collins Aerospace that will take him from the Midwest to Sterling, Virginia. 

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Imani about his transition from Tanzania to Iowa and how he found a love for the aerospace field while growing up in Des Moines. 

 

Guest:

  • Kwizera Imani, Iowa State University aerospace engineering graduate
