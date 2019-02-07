Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Harriet Tubman on a Hoodie: A Celebration of Black History Month

By & 1 hour ago
  • Human My Hoodie co-founders, Jason Sole and Andre Wright
    Human My Hoodie co-founders, Jason Sole and Andre Wright

 

Harriet Tubman and Muhammad Ali are both recognized for their notable contributions to American history, but according to the cofounders of Humanize My Hoodie, and a new Black History Month clothing line released by the project,  Tubman and Ali are so much more than a textbook might show.

“[Tubman] was more than someone who created the underground railroad. And we wanted to showcase that,” says Andre Wright, co-founder of Humanize My Hoodie. “We wanted to show people, look at what she’s done. Look at how she’s paved a role for us. Not only was she a woman, a black woman at that, she was also a general of the war.”

 

The Humanize My Hoodie project was founded because for many Americans, in particular black Americans, the simple act of wearing a hooded sweatshirt can change how people behave around them and even put their lives at risk.

 

Now, the project’s cofounders are expanding their line to include four limited-run hoodies featuring artistic interpretations of black American historical figures, aimed at expressing the invaluable, complex roles each person played in the nation’s history. Tubman and Ali are the first two figures to be celebrated by the the line.

 

But this project is about way more than selling sweatshirts.

 

On this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with the co-founders of the Humanize My Hoodie project. Andre Wright, Founder and CEO of the clothing brand Born Leaders United, and Jason Sole, adjunct professor at Hamline University in St. Paul and author of the memoir From Prison to PhD. The pair discuss their mission-driven clothing line and the importance of art and conversation in supporting social justice, tolerance and safety in today’s political climate.

 

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
black history month

Related Content

Reflecting on African American Studies at Luther College, More Than 30 Years Later

By & Feb 4, 2019
wikimedia

 

Tiffany Patterson is an Associate Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies and a professor of history at Vanderbilt University, but before she headed to Tennessee, Patterson lead the African and African American Studies Department at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

 

On Thursday, Patterson will return to Luther for the first time since she left her position at the college and will give the spring convocation address as part of the 50th anniversary of the Black Student Union at Luther.

 

A Culinary History of Iowa: Sweet Corn, Pork Tenderloins, Maid-Rites and More

By & Sep 14, 2016

The phrase, “Iowa Cuisine,” may draw some derisive laughter or eye-rolling, but we do have a distinctive food culture in our state. In her new book A Culinary History of Iowa, author Darcy Dougherty Maulsby writes about everything from the infamous pork tenderloin that the state is known for to traditional foods brought by early settler to Iowa like kolaches and kringla pastries. During this Talk of Iowa segment, she talks with host Charity Nebbe. 