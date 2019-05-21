Girls Rock! Alumna EleanorGrace Releasing A Full EP This August

EleanorGrace self-debuted her first recordings after taping a few tracks in her bedroom and posting them online when she was 13.

"I participated in Girls Rock! Des Moines, and it taught me what I'd need to do to put an album out, and it got me my first experience in a live show as a guitar player," she says.

Girls Rock! is a program designed to empower girls to flex their creativity through music, and EleanorGrace says it was the program that inspired her to record herself and take a chance.

"Out of embarrassment, I did end up taking down those songs down," she laughs.

A few months later, she got connected with Tobi Parks and the team at Station 1 Records. Two years after those first uploads, she's releasing her first single, "Lighthouses," in advance of her forthcoming EP.

When the full EP comes out later this summer, EleanorGrace will be only 15 years old, which is both exciting and challenging for her. She is not attending traditional high school and is instead choosing to focus on building a career as a recording artist, with the help of her mom, of course, who is her ride.

"Being on such a nontraditional path is insanely cool. I've experienced a lot of different things and have gotten to meet so many people," she explains. "But at the same time, it has been a little isolating. I do online school. I am not having the normal teenage day to day schedule. I don't sit with my friends at lunch, but I wouldn’t give music up for anything at this point."

"Lighthouse" is available for streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music, and you can listen to it here.

Hear EleanorGrace's Debut Single "Lighthouse"

The track pulls on imagery of someone searching for something and has a much more mature sound than what you might expect from a 15-year-old. As the lyrics say in this track "all I can say is watch out" ... for EleanorGrace.