Talk of Iowa

Gauging the Health of Iowa's Lakes: Delhi Back Open, Okoboji Battling Curlyleaf Pondweed

By & 3 hours ago

This conversation originally aired on June 29, 2017.

Iowa’s lakes play a huge role in the communities that have grown up around them. During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe takes a tour of Lake Delhi, open for the first full summer boating season this year after the dam burst due to heavy rainfall in 2010. We’ll hear from Steve Leonard, President of the Lake Delhi Recreation Association, and the engineer who is spending part of his retirement maintaining the dam.

Sholly, who lives on Clear Lake, and Mary Skopec, who is executive director of the Lakeside Laboratory near Lake Okoboji, also join the show. 

Clear Lake has drastically improved its water quality over the last decade, and Lake Okoboji is seeing record setting blooms of curlyleaf pondweed. Skopec says the pondweed blooms could lead to record setting blue green algae blooms later this summer. 

Talk of Iowa

