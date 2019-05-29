Related Programs: Fresh AirFresh Air on IPR News and News/Studio One 'Fresh Air' Remembers Pulitzer Prize-Winning Writer Tony Horwitz By Terry Gross & Maureen Corrigan • 1 hour ago Related Programs: Fresh AirFresh Air on IPR News and News/Studio One ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Horwitz, who died Tuesday, spoke to Fresh Air in '98 about Confederates in the Attic, his book about the legacy of the Civil War. Plus, Maureen Corrigan reviews his latest book, Spying on the South. ShareTweetEmail