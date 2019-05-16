Related Program: 
Founder of Texas Innocence Project On Working With Death Row Inmates

Law professor and founder of the Texas Innocence Project, David Dow, has represented more than a hundred death row inmates during their state and federal appeals, and he draws from his firsthand experience in his debut novel, "Confessions of an Innocent Man."

Dow hopes the novel allows readers to ponder questions like, 'What is fairness?' 'Who deserves to be punished?' and 'What are the roles prejudice and wealth play in the criminal justice system?'

In this hour of River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Dow about his novel, the short comings of the criminal justice system in the U.S., and about writing from the perspective of a death row inmate.

