'I Just Froze': Former Nun Talks About Experiences Of Sexual And Spiritual Abuse

By editor 1 hour ago
Originally published on February 9, 2019 4:41 pm

Pope Francis acknowledged this week that some priests and bishops have sexually abused nuns. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Doris Wagner, who experienced such abuse in a Catholic order in Germany.