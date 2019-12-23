Former Executive Accused Of Funneling Millions Out Of Metro Waste Authority

By 7 minutes ago
  • State Auditor Rob Sand said no one at the Metro Waste Authority was aware that any payments were being made to Jeff Dworek's shell company, Britad.
    State Auditor Rob Sand said no one at the Metro Waste Authority was aware that any payments were being made to Jeff Dworek's shell company, Britad.
    Grant Gerlock / IPR

The former director of operations at the Metro Waste Authority in Des Moines is being accused of making at least $1.8 million in improper payments, including nearly $1.2 million to a shell company he created.

An investigation by the state auditor’s office shows that Jeff Dworek sent bills to the MWA from a fake company named Britad for work he was already doing. Dworek then approved the invoices himself, picked up the checks in person and deposited them into an account with his name.

State Auditor Rob Sand said no one at the waste authority knew about the company or the payments.

“In essence he was getting a salary to do the work, then submitting invoices as a company owned entirely by himself describing work he was already getting a paycheck for,” Sand said.

Dworek is also accused of authorizing excessive payments to an actual MWA contractor called International Telemetry Technologies (ITT) which was run by a close acquaintance. According to the investigation, ITT inflated the cost of services it provided to the waste authority and Dworek signed off on the payments.

MWA believes the alleged scheme began in 2013 and continued until Dworek resigned in March 2017. By then executive director Michael McCoy, who was new to the organization, said he was asking about the unexplained invoices. McCoy said Dworek resigned rather than sign an affidavit explaining them. The MWA later asked the auditor’s office to investigate.

Sand said counties, cities and joint government organizations like the Metro Waste Authority are not required to request bids for services, but it can help prevent corrupt payments.

“When you bid out a project you get a good idea of what the marketplace is going to bear,” Sand said. “At the same time if you’re bidding things out that’s going to prevent conflicts of interest and can help prevent price inflation because you’re asking multiple sources for their best offers.”

McCoy said when the payments were first uncovered, the organization took immediate steps to close loopholes.

“We do not allow checks to be picked up at the office,” McCoy said, adding that all vendors now must have a physical business location that is vetted in person.

Sand said state auditor staff members worked with FBI investigators on the case. He said the report has been shared with local, state and federal prosecutors who could bring criminal charges.

Tags: 
news
State agencies

Related Content

Who's Picking Up The Tab For Children's Mental Health?

By Jul 15, 2019
Natalie Krebs/IPR

As of this month, Iowa has a new children’s mental health system. Lawmakers have set up a system much like the adult’s mental health system to ensure there are much-needed core services for uninsured children across Iowa. But the legislation the governor signed in May came without long-term state funding and now that it’s officially in place -- one major question still looms: Who’s going to pay for it?

Iowa Caucuses Go International: State Democratic Party Approves 99 Satellite Sites

By Dec 18, 2019
Reid Rosenberg / Flickr

The Iowa Democratic Party released a list of 99 satellite caucus locations Wednesday, paving the way for Iowans to participate in the state’s first in the nation caucuses in such faraway locations as Scotland and France. The expansion of sites inside and outside of Iowa is an unprecedented move as the state party works to make its notoriously complicated process more accessible.

Iowa Chambers Of Commerce Urge Action On Workforce And Tax Reform In 2020

By Dec 18, 2019
Doug Neumann (right), executive director of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, explains the legislative priorities for the Iowa Chamber Alliance which includes the 16 largest chambers of commerce in the state.
Grant Gerlock / IPR

A group representing Iowa’s largest chambers of commerce is urging lawmakers to take steps to grow the state’s workforce and restructure the tax system in the next legislative session.

Iowa has one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates, and businesses often struggle to find qualified workers. According to Dustin Miller, executive director of the Iowa Chamber Alliance, many people stop looking for work because they can’t find, or afford, childcare. He hopes to see a push to focus economic development programs on improving childcare access and quality.

Sioux City Working To Fix Airport Issues After FAA Hands Down $145,000 Penalty

By Dec 18, 2019
Flickr

Sioux City officials say they are working to correct several problems at the local airport, after the Federal Aviation Administration lobbed a hefty fine against it.

How A Former Employee of the Multi-State Lottery Hijacked The Jackpot

By & Aug 6, 2019
Image courtesy of Terry rich

$16.5 million. That's how much was in the jackpot in 2010, when Eddie Tipton won the lottery after buying the ticket in a Des Moines convenience store. As the security chief at the Multi-State Lottery Association at the time, Tipton was unable to claim the money. He hired a law firm to deliver the winning ticket and keep his name anonymous -- but by then the Iowa Lottery had already suspected something fishy was going on. Tipton had masterminded the biggest lottery fraud in US history. 