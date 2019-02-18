Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One Former Deputy CIA Director John McLaughlin Weighs In On McCabe's Claims By editor • 58 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 18, 2019 4:34 pm NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with former Deputy CIA Director John McLaughlin about Andrew McCabe's comments that President Trump chooses to believe U.S. adversaries over his intelligence agencies. TweetShareGoogle+Email