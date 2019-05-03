Flooding In Davenport Could Get Even Worse This Month

Catch your news buzz - River to River

This week, temporary barriers protecting downtown Davenport from the swollen Mississippi broke. River water rushed into businesses, forcing residents to flee. Davenport residents are encouraged to stay alert as flooding continues to threaten the city for at least the next month.

On this "news buzz" edition or River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by IPR reporter Kate Payne who spent a portion of the week reporting from the flood scene in Davenport.

