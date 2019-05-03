Flooding In Davenport Could Get Even Worse This Month

This week, temporary barriers protecting downtown Davenport from the swollen Mississippi broke. River water rushed into businesses, forcing residents to flee. Davenport residents are encouraged to stay alert as flooding continues to threaten the city for at least the next month.
On this "news buzz" edition or River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by IPR reporter Kate Payne who spent a portion of the week reporting from the flood scene in Davenport.
Also on the program:
- A look at what's next for legislation passed during the 2019 Iowa legislative session with political scientist Chris Larimer of the Univerisity of Northern Iowa
- Cedarfalls Waterloo Courier reporter Jeff Reinitz explains what's known about a tragic shooting in Blackhawk County
- A look at 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York from a home state perspective with reporter Rachel Silberstein of the Albany Times Union
- An update on monarch butterfly migration conditions in Iowa with Steve Bradbury, Profesor in the Department of Entomology at Iowa State University