First Iowa Caucuses Held Internationally, And At Five Islamic Centers

  • 144 Iowans attended the first Iowa caucus at a mosque, according to Quad-City Times reporter Graham Ambrose. The temporary caucus chair switched between English and Bosnian while speaking to attendees.
Iowans are gathered at 1600 caucus sites across the state in the first step of the state's nomination process for president. It has been a historic night as Democrats held the first international caucuses, and the first caucus at a mosque. 

In addition to hosting satellite caucuses across the country, Iowa Democrats went international with locations in Glasgow, Scotland; Paris, France; and in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia. 

The year's satellite caucus sites also included five Islamic centers. Quad-City Times reporter Graham Amrose was at a mosque in Des Moines, where Joe Biden won 6 delegates and Bernie Sanders won 3. 

Democrats also saw Gen Z voters get involved in the caucus process, with the youngest precinct captain Polk County has ever seen. Olivia Crum is 14 years old.

