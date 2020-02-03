First Iowa Caucuses Held Internationally, And At Five Islamic Centers

Iowans are gathered at 1600 caucus sites across the state in the first step of the state's nomination process for president. It has been a historic night as Democrats held the first international caucuses, and the first caucus at a mosque.

In addition to hosting satellite caucuses across the country, Iowa Democrats went international with locations in Glasgow, Scotland; Paris, France; and in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia.

The #IACaucus has officially gone international! This was the first cycle that Iowans living outside of the US could request to caucus somewhere other than their neighborhood precinct. A little dispatch from the satellite caucus in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia :point_down::skin-tone-2: https://t.co/4L2CBOjAw1 — Kate Payne (@hellokatepayne) February 3, 2020

The year's satellite caucus sites also included five Islamic centers. Quad-City Times reporter Graham Amrose was at a mosque in Des Moines, where Joe Biden won 6 delegates and Bernie Sanders won 3.

THREAD: for the first time ever, a mosque is hosting a presidential caucus in Iowa. This is historic. #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/U0dv1N1gDE — Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) February 4, 2020

Democrats also saw Gen Z voters get involved in the caucus process, with the youngest precinct captain Polk County has ever seen. Olivia Crum is 14 years old.