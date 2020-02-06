Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Finding Hope In Art At The End Of The World

By & 1 minute ago
  • A series of community events encourage Iowans to explore art in the context of catastrophe.
    Courtesy of Vero Rose Smith

What does it mean to create in apocalyptic times? A new course and public talk series at the University of Iowa seeks to answer this question while looking at the concept of large-scale endings through art, music, writing and other mediums.

On this segment of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Vero Rose Smith, associate curator of special projects at the Stanley Museum of Art and an adjunct assistant professor at the School of Art and Art History at the University of Iowa.

Smith designed the course “Art at the End of the World” as a way to explore past and possible future catastrophes with upper level students at the university. The course also includes an event planning component, which will support a series of public talks and community book club meetings in the coming months.

Guest: 

  • Vero Rose Smith, associate curator of special projects at the Stanley Museum of Art, and adjunct assistant professor at the School of Art and Art History at the University of Iowa 
