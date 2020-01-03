Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Finding Health And Happiness Through Forest Bathing

By , & 4 minutes ago
  • Forest bathing is a type of nature therapy, characterized by spending quality time in forests.
    Forest bathing is a type of nature therapy, characterized by spending quality time in forests.
    Barnyz / Flickr

Spending time in forests in pursuit of boosting health and happiness makes up forest bathing or forest therapy, a practice that is gaining popularity among people searching for natural wellness treatments.

Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, M.D., has appealed to adventures athletes looking to connect with the natural world in her new book, "The Outdoor Adventurer's Guide to Forest Bathing." She joins Host Charity Nebbe on this edition of Talk of Iowa to discuss her book and other projects involving forest bathing. 

Hackenmiller says she discovered the power of nature while grieving the death of her husband.  Seeking healing for herself and her family led to finding a sense of balance in nature. She has since spent years advocating for nature as a therapy method in her role as Medical Director of the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy.

"I started asking a lot of questions about wellness and the healing modalities we use in Western medicine;  asking question after question, I really discovered there are more ways of healing than pharmaceutical drugs and surgery," Hackenmiller says. "I realized there was more to health and wellness than what I learned in medical school."

Guests Include:
Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, M.D., author, "The Outdoor Adventurer's Guide to Forest Bathing"

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
outdoor recreation
Books and Authors

Related Content

Inexperienced Kayakers Cause Headaches For Iowa Rescuers

By Jul 30, 2019
Iowa DNR

High water and swift currents on Iowa rivers are prompting Department of Natural Resources officials to warn kayakers and canoers to find other options.

Todd Robertson is an outreach coordinator for river programs. He said the conditions are dangerous, especially for rookies.

"Make sure you know how to control your boat properly, that you’re an efficient paddler," he said. "The best way to do that is to stay off of moving water and start practicing on flat water. Right now with the way rivers are, flat water and lakes are the safest place to be."

Making The Case For Effigy Mounds As A National Park

By & Jun 17, 2019
andremuc71 / Flickr

There are no National Parks in Iowa, and few across the Midwest. Joe Schomberg, a Fort Dodge native living in Chicago wants to change that.

Senate Republicans Considering Iowa Water And Land Legacy As Part Of Tax Package

By Dec 5, 2019
river
Clay Masters / IPR file

A top Iowa lawmaker says Senate Republicans are developing a tax package that may include a sales tax increase to fund water quality efforts and outdoor recreation.

Iowans voted in 2010 to approve a three-eighths of one cent sales tax increase for what is now called Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy, or IWILL, but lawmakers haven’t enacted the tax increase to fund the initiative.

At an event Thursday hosted by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, which announced funding IWILL as a top policy priority, legislative leaders were asked about its prospects in 2020.