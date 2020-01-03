Finding Health And Happiness Through Forest Bathing

Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, M.D., describes the benefits of forest bathing with host Charity Nebbe.

Spending time in forests in pursuit of boosting health and happiness makes up forest bathing or forest therapy, a practice that is gaining popularity among people searching for natural wellness treatments.

Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, M.D., has appealed to adventures athletes looking to connect with the natural world in her new book, "The Outdoor Adventurer's Guide to Forest Bathing." She joins Host Charity Nebbe on this edition of Talk of Iowa to discuss her book and other projects involving forest bathing.

Hackenmiller says she discovered the power of nature while grieving the death of her husband. Seeking healing for herself and her family led to finding a sense of balance in nature. She has since spent years advocating for nature as a therapy method in her role as Medical Director of the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy.

"I started asking a lot of questions about wellness and the healing modalities we use in Western medicine; asking question after question, I really discovered there are more ways of healing than pharmaceutical drugs and surgery," Hackenmiller says. "I realized there was more to health and wellness than what I learned in medical school."

Guests Include:

Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, M.D., author, "The Outdoor Adventurer's Guide to Forest Bathing"