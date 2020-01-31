Find Iowa Republican Caucus Results Here Monday

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh are challening the president in his bid for reelection, and Iowa Republicans are caucusing Monday even though President Trump is running as an incumbent.

At the Republican caucuses, attendees are given the opportunity to speak about why they support their candidate and then are given a blank piece of paper to write down their candidate choice. Those slips of paper are then collected, tallied, and reported to party headquarters. Unlike the Democratic caucuses, there is no alignment process.

Check back here for live results reporting on Monday, Feb. 3.