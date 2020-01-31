Find Iowa Democratic Caucus Results Here Monday

The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses are happening across Iowa and at 97 satellite locations starting at 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday, Feb. 3.

Most of the satellite locations will be in Iowa. There are also going to be satellite caucus locations in Illinois, Florida, Minnesota, Washington D.C., California, and Arizona, in addition to three international locations in Scotland, the Republic of Georgia and in Paris, France.

Read about the rule changes for this year here. Learn more about how the Democratic caucuses will work here, and check back Monday for live results reporting.

Final Results

Realignment Results