Find Iowa Democratic Caucus Results Here Monday

  • The 2019 Polk County Steak Fry drew more than 12,000 Democrats and 17 presidential candidates to Water Works Park in Des Moines.
The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses are happening across Iowa and at 97 satellite locations starting at 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday, Feb. 3.

Most of the satellite locations will be in Iowa. There are also going to be satellite caucus locations in Illinois, Florida, Minnesota, Washington D.C., California, and Arizona, in addition to three international locations in Scotland, the Republic of Georgia and in Paris, France.

Read about the rule changes for this year here. Learn more about how the Democratic caucuses will work here, and check back Monday for live results reporting. 

Seasoned Caucusgoer? First-Timer? What You Need To Know Before Caucus Night

By Jan 16, 2020
John Pemble / IPR

On Feb. 3, Iowans will meet for the first-in-the-nation caucuses. Each party has its own rules and locations. Your caucus location is probably not the same place you go to vote, and both parties ask that you check your voter registration ahead of time. 

What To Know About The Iowa Democratic Caucus Rules Before Feb. 3

By Jan 24, 2020
Clay Masters / IPR File

The Iowa Democratic Party is doing the Iowa caucuses a bit differently this year. In 2016, the Democratic National Committee told the state party they needed to be able to do a recount in 2020. 

Here are the big changes for this year:

1. Presidential preference cards: Each caucusgoer will write down their choices on what the party is calling a presidential preference card. This will create a paper trail of each and every Democratic caucusgoer’s preferred candidates that can be referenced in the event a recount is called.