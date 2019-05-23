Listen to the full hour of River to River here-

Through the arch of two wars, 17 years of ongoing conflict, and the lives of six soldiers, writer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran CJ Chivers takes us through the experiences of modern American combat vets in his latest book "The Fighters."

In this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Chivers about why he felt compelled to tell the stories of these conflicts and the veterans that served in them.

When asked what he most wants readers to take away from the book, Chivers says "The purpose of my book was to convey vividly, accurately, and as honestly as I could, the human experience of these wars. I know people go in good faith to serve this country overseas. They face tremendously difficult situations and I think we have a duty to understand who they were and what we asked of them. And we should probably apply this understanding to how we feel about future wars so we, perhaps, don't make some of these mistakes again."