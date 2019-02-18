Featured Release This Week From Toro Y Moi + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Chaz Bear (formerly Bundick) was born in Columbia, South Carolina. In the Bundick household, Chaz heard music from many different genres, and he was already playing and recording original compositions in his preteen years. He began forming bands in middle school. Chaz had already released over ten albums as Toro Y Moi on his own before signing with Carpark Records in 2009. His latest album for that label is Outer Peace, written and recorded in the Bay Area after Chaz's return from a one year stint in Portland. The new record has elements of funk, Eurodance, hip hop, and ambient music, while remaining thoroughly Toro Y Moi.

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Feb. 17, 2019:

1 Sharon Van Etten- Remind Me Tomorrow

2 Deerhunter- Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared?

3 Beirut- Gallipoli

4 Toro Y Moi- Outer Peace

5 Deer Tick- Mayonnaise

6 Juliana Hatfield- Weird

7 Girlpool- What Chaos Is Imaginary

8 Bob Mould- Sunshine Rock

9 Panda Bear- Buoys

10 Mercury Rev- Bobby Gentry's The Delta Sweete Revisited

11 Cherry Glazerr- Stuffed & Ready

12 Pedro The Lion- Phoenix

13 Maggie Rogers- Heard It In A Past Life

14 Guided By Voices- Zeppelin Over China

15 Steve Gunn- The Unseen In Between

16 James Blake- Assume Form

17 Cass McCombs- Tip Of The Sphere

18 Mike Krol- Power Chords

19 William Tyler- Goes West

20 Jeff Tweedy- WARM

21 Royal Canoe- Waver

22 Sneaks- Highway Hypnosis

23 Hayes Carll- What It Is

24 Swervedriver- Future Ruins

25 Tedeschi Trucks Band- Signs

26 Sticky Fingers- Yours To Keep

27 Emily King- Scenery

28 boygenius- boygenius (EP)

29 Steve Mason- About The Light

30 Foxwarren- Foxwarren