Featured Release This Week From Pedro The Lion + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

David Bazan is the frontman of the Seattle-based band Pedro The Lion.  Although the singer/songwriter also has a long and successful solo career, and his latest batch of songs reflect on his hometown and growing up there, Bazan decided to record the songs as a group project.  Phoenix is the first Pedro The Lion album in about 15 years.  Bazan's effectively delivers his heartfelt and detailed lyrics based on his memories of his youth in the desert city.  He plays bass, synth, and some guitar on Phoenix.  Erik Walters is the lead guitarist, and Sean Lane is the drummer.  Together, they are Pedro The Lion.  

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Feb. 3, 2019:

1    The Well Pennies- Murmurations

2    Pedro The Lion- Phoenix

3    Toro Y Moi- Outer Peace

4    Sharon Van Etten- Remind Me Tomorrow

5    Maggie Rogers- Heard It In A Past Life

6    Deerhunter- Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared?

7    Guided By Voices- Zeppelin Over China

8    Juliana Hatfield- Weird

9    James Blake- Assume Form

10   Steve Gunn- The Unseen In Between

11   Swervedriver- Future Ruins

12   Mike Krol- Power Chords

13   William Tyler- Goes West

14   Royal Canoe- Waver

15   Foxwarren- Foxwarren

16   Steve Mason- About The Light

17   The Dandy Warhols- Why You So Crazy

18   boygenius- boygenius (EP)

19   Sneaks- Highway Hypnosis

20   The Twilight Sad- It Won't Be Like This All The Time

21   Tallies- Tallies

22   My Brightest Diamond- A Million And One

23   Jon Spencer- Spencer Sings The Hits!

24   Ty Segall- Fudge Sandwich

25   Christine and The Queens- Chris

26   Jeff Tweedy- Warm

27   Fleet Foxes- First Collection 2006-2009

28   St. Vincent- MassEducation

29   Kurt Vile- Bottle It In

30   Bob Mould- Sunshine Rock

