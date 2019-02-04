Featured Release This Week From Pedro The Lion + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

David Bazan is the frontman of the Seattle-based band Pedro The Lion. Although the singer/songwriter also has a long and successful solo career, and his latest batch of songs reflect on his hometown and growing up there, Bazan decided to record the songs as a group project. Phoenix is the first Pedro The Lion album in about 15 years. Bazan's effectively delivers his heartfelt and detailed lyrics based on his memories of his youth in the desert city. He plays bass, synth, and some guitar on Phoenix. Erik Walters is the lead guitarist, and Sean Lane is the drummer. Together, they are Pedro The Lion.

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Feb. 3, 2019:

1 The Well Pennies- Murmurations

2 Pedro The Lion- Phoenix

3 Toro Y Moi- Outer Peace

4 Sharon Van Etten- Remind Me Tomorrow

5 Maggie Rogers- Heard It In A Past Life

6 Deerhunter- Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared?

7 Guided By Voices- Zeppelin Over China

8 Juliana Hatfield- Weird

9 James Blake- Assume Form

10 Steve Gunn- The Unseen In Between

11 Swervedriver- Future Ruins

12 Mike Krol- Power Chords

13 William Tyler- Goes West

14 Royal Canoe- Waver

15 Foxwarren- Foxwarren

16 Steve Mason- About The Light

17 The Dandy Warhols- Why You So Crazy

18 boygenius- boygenius (EP)

19 Sneaks- Highway Hypnosis

20 The Twilight Sad- It Won't Be Like This All The Time

21 Tallies- Tallies

22 My Brightest Diamond- A Million And One

23 Jon Spencer- Spencer Sings The Hits!

24 Ty Segall- Fudge Sandwich

25 Christine and The Queens- Chris

26 Jeff Tweedy- Warm

27 Fleet Foxes- First Collection 2006-2009

28 St. Vincent- MassEducation

29 Kurt Vile- Bottle It In

30 Bob Mould- Sunshine Rock