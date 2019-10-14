Related Program: 
Exploring the Turkish-Kurdish Conflict In Syria

President Trump announced that the United States will be pulling troops from Syria and plans to impose sanctions on Turkey this week in response to the nation's military actions against neighboring Syria.

On this segment of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by University of Northern Iowa Assistant Professor Evan Renfro, to examine what lead to this conflict and offers analysis on the United States' responses.

Guests:

  • Evan Renfro, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa
