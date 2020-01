Neurologist Mark Eric Dyken gives insight into sleep paralysis and answers questions from callers.

Have you ever been falling asleep, or waking up, and then become suddenly aware you're unable to move or speak?

Neurologist and Director of the University of Iowa Sleep Disorders Program, Mark Dyken joins host Ben Kieffer on this edition of River to River to explain the science of sleep paralysis. Later on, he answers questions from callers across Iowa about a wide range of sleep problems.

GUEST:

Mark Dyken, Neurologist and Director of the University of Iowa Sleep Disorders Program