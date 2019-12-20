Essential Classical, Folk And Blues Releases From 2019

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, we get a rundown of some of IPR's favorite new releases from 2019 from classical, folk and blues musicians. Charity Nebbe talks with IPR Classical's Barney Sherman, the Folk Tree's Karen Impola and the one and only Bob Dorr, who hosts Blue Avenue and Backtracks on IPR's Studio One.
Classical
Barney Sherman’s Picks:
- Gregory W. Brown - “Black Birch in Winter” by (the Estonian choir) Voces Musicales. Conducted by David Puderbaugh.
- Florence Price - “Project W” by the Chicago Sinfonietta. Conducted by Mei-Ann Chen (Cedille 185).
- Mieczyslaw Weinberg - “Symphony no. 21, ‘Kaddish,” by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Conducted by Mirga Grazinte-Tyla.
- John Luther Adams - “Become Desert” by Seattle Symphony Orchestra. Let by Ludovic Morlot (Canteloupe 21148).
- Sergei Rachmaninoff - “The Silver Sleigh Bells” from his choral symphony “The Bells.” Transcribed for piano and played by Daniil TrIfonov (Deutsche Grammophon 483 6617).
- Leo Brouwer - “The Toccata from the Guitar Sonata no. 1.” Played by Ricardo Galen.
- J. S. Bach - “the Andante” from the flute sonata in E minor, BWV 1034. Performed by the Danish recorder player Michala Petri, with the American harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani, and the viola da gamba player Hille Perl.
Folk
Karen Impola’s Picks:
- Rhiannon Giddens - "There Is No Other."
- Che Apalache - "Rearrange My Heart."
- Windborne - "Recollections/Revolutions."
- Charlie Parr - "Charlie Parr"
- Dervish - "The Great Irish Songbook"
- The Lark and the Loon - "Album: 2"
- John McCutcheon - "To Everyone in All the World: A Celebration of Pete Seeger"
- Fink-Marxer-Gleaves - "Shout and Shine"
- Joel Mabus - "Time and Truth"
- Michael Cleveland - "Tall Fiddler"
Blues
Bob Dorr’s Picks:
- Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram - "Kingfish"
- Bobby Rush - "Sitting On Top Of The Blues"
- Billy Branch & The Sons of the Blues - "Roots & Branches"
- Sugar Blue - "Colors"
- Catfish Keith - "Catfish Crawl"
- Keb' Mo' - "Moonlight, Mistletoe and You"
- Dawn Tyler Watson - "Mad Love"
- Reese Wynans & Friends - "Sweet Release"
- Tommy Castro & The Painkillers - "Killin' It Live"
- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats - "Contemporary"
- Ringo Starr - “What's My Name”