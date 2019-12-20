Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Essential Classical, Folk And Blues Releases From 2019

By , & 20 minutes ago
  • 2019 best classical, Folk and Blues recommendations by Barney Sherman, Karen Impola and Bob Dorr
    2019 best classical, Folk and Blues recommendations by Barney Sherman, Karen Impola and Bob Dorr
    Leander Arkenau / Flickr

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, we get a rundown of some of IPR's favorite new releases from 2019 from classical, folk and blues musicians. Charity Nebbe talks with IPR Classical's Barney Sherman, the Folk Tree's Karen Impola and the one and only Bob Dorr, who hosts Blue Avenue and Backtracks on IPR's Studio One. 

Classical

Barney Sherman’s Picks:

  • Gregory W. Brown - “Black Birch in Winter” by (the Estonian choir) Voces Musicales. Conducted by David Puderbaugh.
  • Florence Price - “Project W” by the Chicago Sinfonietta. Conducted by Mei-Ann Chen (Cedille 185).    
  • Mieczyslaw Weinberg  - “Symphony no. 21, ‘Kaddish,” by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Conducted by Mirga Grazinte-Tyla.    
  • John Luther Adams -  “Become Desert” by Seattle Symphony Orchestra. Let by Ludovic Morlot (Canteloupe 21148).
  •  Sergei Rachmaninoff - “The Silver Sleigh Bells” from his choral symphony “The Bells.” Transcribed for piano and played by Daniil TrIfonov (Deutsche Grammophon 483 6617).
  • Leo Brouwer - “The Toccata from the Guitar Sonata no. 1.” Played by Ricardo Galen.    

         

  • J. S. Bach - “the Andante” from the flute sonata in E minor, BWV 1034. Performed by the Danish recorder player Michala Petri, with the American harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani, and the viola da gamba player Hille Perl.

Folk

Karen Impola’s Picks:

  • Rhiannon Giddens  - "There Is No Other."
  • Che Apalache  - "Rearrange My Heart."
  • Windborne  - "Recollections/Revolutions."
  • Charlie Parr  - "Charlie Parr"
  • Dervish  - "The Great Irish Songbook"
  • The Lark and the Loon  - "Album: 2"
  • John McCutcheon  - "To Everyone in All the World: A Celebration of Pete Seeger"
  • Fink-Marxer-Gleaves  - "Shout and Shine"
  • Joel Mabus  - "Time and Truth"
  • Michael Cleveland - "Tall Fiddler"

Blues

Bob Dorr’s Picks:

  • Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram - "Kingfish" 
  • Bobby Rush - "Sitting On Top Of The Blues"
  • Billy Branch & The Sons of the Blues -  "Roots & Branches"
  • Sugar Blue - "Colors"
  • Catfish Keith  - "Catfish Crawl"
  • Keb' Mo'  - "Moonlight, Mistletoe and You"
  • Dawn Tyler Watson  -  "Mad Love"
  • Reese Wynans & Friends  -  "Sweet Release"
  • Tommy Castro & The Painkillers  - "Killin' It Live"
  • Rick Estrin & The Nightcats  - "Contemporary"
  •  Ringo Starr  - “What's My Name”             

                         

Tags: 
Music News
Talk of Iowa
Music and Musicians

Related Content

30 Albums From 2019 You Should Hear

By & & Cece Mitchell Dec 18, 2019
Madeleine King / IPR

There was a lot of good music that came out in 2019. If you're like us and anxiously awaiting the new Tame Impala album which is forthcoming in early 2020, here are the best records to listen to between now and then. 

10 Iowa Album Releases From 2019 You Should Hear

By 23 hours ago
Madeleine King / IPR

2019 was another great year for Iowa music, with a wide variety of artists releasing new songs, EPs and albums.  Here are ten noteworthy full-length albums from the past year, listed in the order of their release.