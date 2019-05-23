Ernst Wants Vote On Bipartisan Disaster Aid Bill Before The Weekend

By 24 minutes ago
  • This flooded garage in Hornick was photographed in March.
    This flooded garage in Hornick was photographed in March.
    Katie Peikes / IPR file photo

The U.S. Senate has reportedly reached a deal with the White House on a long-delayed disaster aid bill, according to Politico. 

Earlier Thursday, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said she wanted help to reach victims of natural disasters, some of whom have needed it for more than a year.

Iowans recovering from flooding and other survivors of natural disasters across the country are waiting for the federal assistance they are eligible for.

“Some of those folks have long been forgotten, and while the floods are fresh in everybody’s minds, we need to remember that there are still folks from last year, and communities, that haven’t received that type of assistance yet,” Ernst said.

The aid package could total $17 billion. But Ernst says the House version of the bill was dead-on-arrival in the Senate because it included partisan language, such as possible funding for Planned Parenthood.

“We need to focus on disaster supplemental assistance, not focus on trying to make a political point here or there,” she said. “It needs to be focused on getting timely assistance out to those who need it the most.”

Disagreement had lingered over how much money would go to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Aid for Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017, was also a sticking point in the negotiations. Congressional leaders reached a deal earlier on that part of the disaster aid bill.

Tags: 
flooding
news
Joni Ernst
Congress

Related Content

Delaney Visits Flood-Damaged Southwest Iowa, Touts Need For 'Climate Resilient' Infrastructure

By May 21, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR

More than two months after the Missouri River and its tributaries flooded western Iowa, many people in southwest Iowa are still out of their homes. Former Maryland Congressman and Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney toured a flood-damaged home on Tuesday and is touting policies to deal with climate change.

Grassley Tours Flood Damage In Eastern Iowa

By May 17, 2019
Kate Payne/IPR

Iowa’s senior U.S. Senator visited business owners and residents impacted by flooding in eastern Iowa Friday. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) heard from community leaders in the cities of Davenport and Buffalo, which were hit by record high crests of the Mississippi River.

Financial Aid Starting To Flow To Flooded Communities

By May 9, 2019
Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the Flood Recovery Advisory Board on disaster relief in southwest and southeast Iowa.
Grant Gerlock / IPR

FEMA has approved $12 million in payments to people recovering from Iowa floods, and 1,829 registrations for help have been filed with the agency. Those are the latest numbers reported by Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management to the state Flood Recovery Advisory Board.