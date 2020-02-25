Erin Brockovich On The Long Fight Ahead For Enviornmental Justice

Erin Brockovich joins Charity Nebbe on this edition of Talk of Iowa.

The film "Erin Brockovich," starring Julia Roberts came out in 2000 and is based on the true story of Brockovich, a legal researcher, activist and single mother who uncovered a 30-year long industrial poisoning of a small town’s water supply by Pacific Gas and Electric.

For almost 30 years, Brockovich has continued to speak out against environmental injustices as a consumer advocate, and stand in support of communities impacted by unclean water.

She is the president of Brockovich Research and Consulting, and she consults on environmental projects all around the world. While Brockovich finds herself faced with major environmental concerns on a daily basis, she's inspired by the grassroots community work she sees around the country and globe.

“Seeing one person light up and the change they can make, that’s what makes me hopeful,” she says. “To see that while everybody is feeling disruption—and we all are, we are waking up. And I'd rather be awake than asleep.”

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, Erin Brockovich joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss the importance of water quality and the need she sees for grassroots action.

Brockovich will be sharing her presentation the “Power of One” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at the University of Northern Iowa.

Guest:

Erin Brockovich, legal clerk, consumer advocate, and environmental advocate.