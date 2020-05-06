"Eligible" Puts A Modern, Midwestern Spin On Jane Austen

It's the May meting of the Talk of Iowa book club. Charity Nebbe is joined by author Curtis Sittenfeld for a look at her novel "Eligible".

In her book Eligible, author Curtis Sittenfeld retells the Jane Austen classic Pride and Prejudice with a modern, Midwestern twist. The Bennet family lives in Cincinnati, Liz Bennet is a journalist in her late 30’s and the bachelors Bingley and Darcy are wealthy doctors with coastal ties.

It’s the May meeting of the new Talk of Iowa book club. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by Sittenfeld and Jan Weismiller of Prairie Lights Bookstore to discuss a feel-good text that takes a critical look at age, gender and class.

Want to read along with Charity and listeners across the state? The 2020 Talk of Iowa book club reading list is now available.

Guests include: