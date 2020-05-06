Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

"Eligible" Puts A Modern, Midwestern Spin On Jane Austen

By & 13 minutes ago
  • Author Curtis Sittenfeld joins Charity Nebbe for a discussion about her "Pride and Prejudice" retelling, "Eligible".
    Charity Nebbe/IPR

In her book Eligible, author Curtis Sittenfeld retells the Jane Austen classic Pride and Prejudice with a modern, Midwestern twist. The Bennet family lives in Cincinnati, Liz Bennet is a journalist in her late 30’s and the bachelors Bingley and Darcy are wealthy doctors with coastal ties.

It’s the May meeting of the new Talk of Iowa book club. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by Sittenfeld and Jan Weismiller of Prairie Lights Bookstore to discuss a feel-good text that takes a critical look at age, gender and class.

Want to read along with Charity and listeners across the state? The 2020 Talk of Iowa book club reading list is now available.

Guests include:

  • Curtis Sittenfeld, author, Eligible
  • Jan Weismiller, owner, Prairie Lights Bookstore in Iowa City
